Corrections and Clarifications — March 31, 2023

The late General Bipin Rawat was referred to as the first Chief of Army Staff in a report titled “Navy will make you a better person, Admiral tells first batch of Agniveers” (March 29, 2023). It should have been first Chief of Defence Staff.
March 31, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST
The late General Bipin Rawat was referred to as the first Chief of Army Staff in a report titled “Navy will make you a better person, Admiral tells first batch of Agniveers” (March 29, 2023). It should have been first Chief of Defence Staff.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE