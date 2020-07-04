Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 4, 2020

The graphic that accompanied the front-page story titled “MoD approves 33 new fighter jets in deals worth ₹38,900 cr.” erroneously identified the fighter jet in it as a MiG-29. It was actually an Su-30.

