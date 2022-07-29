Corrections and Clarifications — July 29, 2022

In the Sports page lead article (July 28, 2022) headlined “Global chess extravaganza all set to make the opening move” both the strap “Rahman’s live show will light up the inauguration of the sport’s biggest team event” and the references in the text to A.R. Rahman doing a live show, were erroneous. Rahman is away in the United States for his concerts.

In the story titled “India adds five more Ramsar sites” (July 27, 2022), the reference to Ramsar Convention 1961 should be corrected to Ramsar Convention 1971.