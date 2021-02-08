Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — February 8, 2021

In the story titled “Munawar Faruqui gets ad-interim bail” (Feb. 6, 2021), the second paragraph stated erroneously that a three-judge bench had heard the bail plea. Actually, it was a two-judge bench.

A front-page story titled “U.S. calls for dialogue, supports right to protest” (Feb. 6, 2021, some editions) had erroneously referred to the three farm laws of 2019. It should have been 2020.

