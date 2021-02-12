Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — February 12, 2021

The fourth paragraph of a report, “2.2% UAPA cases from 2016 to 2019 ended in conviction” (February 11, 2021) mentioned sedition section as 194A IPC. It should have been 124A of IPC.

A sentence in a report, “Joe Biden and Modi talk of democratic institutions, norms” (February 10, 2021) said: “...presumably a reference to China’s aggression along the Line of Control.” It should have been Line of Actual Control.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 12:46:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-february-12-2021/article33814259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY