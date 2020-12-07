Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 7, 2020

An Editorial page article titled “Questionable data, little room for exuberance” (Dec. 3,2020) had erroneously converted India’s GDP figure of ₹204-lakh crore to $2.8 billion. It should have been $2.8 trillion.

