August 29, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Calculation error in the ‘Science’ page article titled “Missed childhood TB cases impede achieving 2025 goal” (August 27, 2023): in the sentence that read, “With TB cases among children less than 15 years in India estimated to be 3,42,000 every year, the detection of only 1,35,734 children in 2022 would mean that over 2,00,000 (nearly 40%) children with TB were missed last year alone,” the percentage figure should be corrected to 60.