Corrections and Clarifications — August 22, 2022
A sentence in the Editorial, “Control, alter” (August 20, 2022), had referred to “BJP OBC Morcha head and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman from Telangana and Lok Sabha MP Sudha Yadav from Haryana.” Sudha Yadav is a former Lok Sabha MP. A clarification: K. Laxman is from Telangana (and a former State President of the BJP in Telangana) who has now been nominated to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.