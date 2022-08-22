Corrections and Clarifications — August 22, 2022

A sentence in the Editorial, “Control, alter” (August 20, 2022), had referred to “BJP OBC Morcha head and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman from Telangana and Lok Sabha MP Sudha Yadav from Haryana.” Sudha Yadav is a former Lok Sabha MP. A clarification: K. Laxman is from Telangana (and a former State President of the BJP in Telangana) who has now been nominated to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh.