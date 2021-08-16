Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 16, 2021

In the story titled “PM’s move diversionary, divisive, says Opposition” (August 15, 2021), a quote attributed to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was erroneously reproduced as “... to relive the horrors of Pakistan to ... passions.” It should have been “partition” and not Pakistan.


