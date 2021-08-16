In the story titled “PM’s move diversionary, divisive, says Opposition” (August 15, 2021), a quote attributed to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was erroneously reproduced as “... to relive the horrors of Pakistan to ... passions.” It should have been “partition” and not Pakistan.
Corrections and clarifications — August 16, 2021
