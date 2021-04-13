Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — April 13, 2021

The story titled “Srivilliputhur Congress candidate dies” (April 12, 2021, some editions) erroneously said that CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan was among those who had tested COVID-19 positive during the poll campaign. Actually, he was infected before the campaign started.

