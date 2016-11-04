Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — November 4, 2016

>>In “Green farms and clean air” (Editorial, Nov. 3, 2016) there was a reference to harmful fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 mm in diameter. It should have been 2.5 micrometre.



>>A report on the demolition of the tower at Moulivakkam in Chennai (some editions, Nov. 3, 2016), talked about people living within a radius of 100 miles being moved to safety. It should have been 100 metres.



>>”Non-repatriation promise could help Docomo” (Business page, Nov. 3, 2016) said that Docomo decided to exit the joint venture in 2004. It should have been 2014.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 7:42:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/Corrections-and-Clarifications-%E2%80%94-November-4-2016/article16435715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY