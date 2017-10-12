Two men and a band have fun with cinema...

Two men and a band have fun with cinema...

The Music Men will introduce to audiences a brand new genre called Cinema Cool; Benny and his band, with Anil Srinivasan will travel the cinematic landscape and seamlessly weave through music that is inspired by their own personal histories and influences.

Artistes:

Benny Dayal & The Band

Anil Srinivasan

Performance: The Music Men

Genre: Cinema Cool

Dates:

Chennai - 12 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy

Hyderabad - 26 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sponsors:

Associate Sponsor – Hindustan University (Chennai)

TV Partner – Doordarshan

Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai), Taj Krishna (Hyderabad)

Radio Partner - Radio One (Chennai), Fever (Hyderabad)

Sound Partner – Zebronics

Water Partner – Aachi

At a glance:

Tickets: Click >here to book tickets. Also available at: > BookMyShowTicket

Prices:Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 1000 Season pass - Rs 2500, Rs 1500, Rs 1000 Help line: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 5 p.m.) Follow us Facebook: > The Hindu November Fest Twitter: > @THNovFest Instagram: >@THNovFest