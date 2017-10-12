The Music Men by Benny Dayal and the Band with Anil Srinivasan
Two men and a band have fun with cinema...
The Music Men will introduce to audiences a brand new genre called Cinema Cool; Benny and his band, with Anil Srinivasan will travel the cinematic landscape and seamlessly weave through music that is inspired by their own personal histories and influences.
Artistes:
Benny Dayal & The Band
Anil Srinivasan
Performance: The Music Men
Genre: Cinema Cool
Dates:
Chennai - 12 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy
Hyderabad - 26 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Sponsors:
- Associate Sponsor – Hindustan University (Chennai)
- TV Partner – Doordarshan
- Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai), Taj Krishna (Hyderabad)
- Radio Partner - Radio One (Chennai), Fever (Hyderabad)
- Sound Partner – Zebronics
- Water Partner – Aachi
At a glance:
Tickets: Click >here to book tickets. Also available at: > BookMyShowTicket
Prices:Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 1000 Season pass - Rs 2500, Rs 1500, Rs 1000
