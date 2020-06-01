Welcome to The Morning Filter, your guide to the busy news day ahead. We hope you are staying safe. Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today:
1) Coronavirus | Latest numbers and developments
The number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 3,53,929 with the death toll at 11,921.
2) Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss with 15 CMs, including those of TN and Maharashtra
In the virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt. governors of 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there were signs of green shoots in the economy. Mr. Modi will have a virtual meeting with 15 other Chief Ministers of the country, including those of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
3) Mamata undecided about attending PM's virtual meet on Wednesday : TMC sources
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "undecided" about participating in a virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on Wednesday after it was reported that the State has not been slotted time as a speaker.
4) India-China standoff | Fierce combat between India and China troops in Galwan valley – followup
Twenty Indian personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops on Monday along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, in what is possibly the worst incident between the two countries in decades.
5) India expects to sail through UNSC vote on Wednesday
India expects to sail through as the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) votes on Wednesday on contenders to five non-permanent seats at the UN Security Council for 2021-22. India is standing unopposed as the nominee for the Asia-Pacific seat, and needs two-thirds of UNGA members, or 129 votes, to be confirmed. Mexico is also unopposed in its bid for the Latin American and Caribbean seat, while there is a straight contest between Kenya and late entrant Djibouti for the African seat.
6) Last rites of 36 more coronavirus victims in Delhi will be performed on Wednesday
The last rites of some COVID-19 victims were conducted by hospitals here following a directive of Home Minister Amit Shah and with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The last rites of 36 more coronavirus victims in the national capital will be carried out on Wednesday, it said.
7) KSRTC to resume inter-State services from June 17
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume inter-State services between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday after over two months.
8) Premier League season resumes on Wednesday
Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Premier League has issued detailed guidance before the big kick-off, stating: “Strict protocols have been put in place to ensure that stadiums are as safe as possible for everybody present.”
9) Gotabaya Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan
Slamming the country’s Central Bank for being in a “slumber”, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revive the country’s economy battered by the health crisis.
10) RS polls: Gujarat Cong shifts 20 of 65 MLAs to five-star hotel – followup
Ahead of the June 19 elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, the opposition Congress on Tuesday shifted a batch of 20 MLAs to a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad from a resort in neighbouring Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said.
11) Rajasthan: After Cong, now BJP moves its MLAs to hotel
The State BJP on Tuesday moved most of its MLAs to a hotel here ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections, much like the ruling Congress.
12) NYSE to reopen trading floor to some market makers on Wednesday
The New York Stock Exchange will allow a limited number of market makers to return to its trading floor on Wednesday, nearly three months after closing it due to the coronavirus pandemic. More designated market makers, who oversee trading in the exchange's 2,200 listed companies, will be permitted to come back this week, adding to the 25% of participants who returned when the trading floor partially reopened on May 26.
Morning Filter will return tomorrow.