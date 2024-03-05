March 05, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 Cr in Telangana on March 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, worth more than Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally on March 5 at Sangareddy, Telangana.

Attack on ED officers | Calcutta HC judgment in plea to transfer probe from police to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on March 4 reserved its judgment on a prayer by the ED for the transfer of the investigation to the CBI in cases related to an attack on ED officials when they went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali. The court will deliver its judgment in the cross appeals by the ED and the West Bengal government on March 5.

Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Ajay Mishra in Gujarat on March 5, 6 to interact with citizens

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ajay Mishra will be in Gujarat on March 5 and 6 to take part in various events and interact with people from different walks of life, the ruling BJP said.

Rajnath to inaugurate infra projects at Karwar naval base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on March 5 inaugurate a number of infrastructure projects at the Indian Navy’s strategically located base in Karnataka’s Karwar, being developed considering India’s long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy is expanding the crucial naval base as part of Project ‘Seabird’.

Nitish to file nomination papers on Tuesday for re-election to legislative council

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking re-election to the State Legislative Council, will file his nomination papers on March 5, a senior JD(U) leader said. Kumar, who heads the JD(U), will be contesting for a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House, to which he first got elected in 2006.

China’s parliament meeting to run from March 5 to 11

China’s annual parliament meeting, the National People’s Congress (NPC), will run from March 5 to March 11, a spokesman said. Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat currently heading the international department of the ruling Communist Party of China, may be made the new Foreign Minister.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump set to win primary races on Super Tuesday; Biden faces dissatisfied Democratic voters

Presidential candidates criss-crossed the country in the run up to Super Tuesday on March 5, when 17 U.S. States and territories hold their primaries and caucuses to pick their contenders for November’s general election. The support of more than a third of each party’s delegates (i.e., representatives who vote in the parties’ conventions to select the candidate) is up for grabs on March 5.

IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on March 5

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi plans to visit Russia on March 5, the RIA news agency reported, citing the IAEA head.

Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

Former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping to be fourth time lucky after three successive runner-up finishes when they begin their campaign at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament starting in Paris on March 5.