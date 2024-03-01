GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 01, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Moradabad, Feb 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Moradabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Moradabad, Feb 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Moradabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi to launch development projects in Bengal’s Krishnanagar, address public meeting

On Saturday, PM Modi will to launch development projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Krishnanagar in Bengal’s Nadia district. He will also address a public meeting at Krishnanagar.

Himachal Minister Vikramaditya to hold talks with Kharge in Delhi, meets party rebels

According to his official programme, Singh, who is the Congress-run State’s Public Works Minister, is on a two-day trip to Delhi where he will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach M.P. on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Gujarat CM, Ministers, Speaker to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to offer prayers at Ram Temple, the idol consecration of which took place on January 22.

Iran election results expected on Saturday

Iran on Friday held the country’s first parliamentary election since the mass 2022 protests over mandatory hijab laws after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with questions looming over just how many people will turn out at the polls.

Shreyas Iyer in spotlight as Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Out-of-favour India batter Shreyas Iyer will be motivated to prove a point and serve a timely reminder of his skillset as he gets back to domestic action when the record 41-time champions Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Mumbai on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.