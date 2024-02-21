February 21, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to deliberate on Thursday; protesting farmers put Delhi Chalo on hold

Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that if the government does not allow farmers to go to Delhi, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections. Tikait attacked the Centre saying the BJP-led government is only for industrialists. “If it were a farmers’ government, a law guaranteeing MSP would have come into force.” He said that on Thursday a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would be held to deliberate on the future course of the farmers’ agitation. Meanwhile, farmer leaders on Wednesday put the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening.

PM to dedicate to nation 2 reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Surat on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with a cumulative capacity of 1,400 megawatt at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Surat district and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple projects during his day-long visit to Gujarat on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

BJP to release documentary on alleged atrocities against women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali

The BJP is set to release a documentary on Sandeshkhali on Thursday with the party intensifying its attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the alleged incidents of atrocities and sexual assault on women there.

Puducherry CM Rangasamy to present Vote on Account in Assembly on Thursday

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio will present a Vote on Account bill in the territorial Assembly on Thursday for allocation of funds to the government departments to meet their expenditure in the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Sheena Bora murder | CBI moves HC for stay on upcoming release of docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere asked the makers of the docu-series to indicate on Thursday if any witnesses who are yet to be examined in the murder trial, feature in the series.

Swami Prasad Maurya to announce own party on Thursday

A week after tendering his resignation from the post of Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the party’s primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and announced formation of a new party.

Amul to celebrate golden jubilee on Thursday, discuss vision for next 25 years: GCMMF chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the ‘Amul’ brand, Ahmedabad on Thursday and inaugurate five projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, an official from the dairy major said Wednesday.