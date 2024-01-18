January 18, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

1. Will act according to law, says Kejriwal on ED summons

With the ED asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday after he skipped summons thrice in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here he will do whatever needs to be done as per law. Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi government, however, said on Wednesday that he is unlikely to appear before the agency as he is scheduled to leave for Goa on a three-day tour to take stock of party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

2. Supreme Court directs DMs, SPs of Yavatmal, Raipur districts to ensure no hate speeches are made at rallies

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is scheduled to hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Thursday. Controversial BJP MLA from Telangana T. Raja Singh is set to address rallies in Raipur, the Chhattisgarh capital, from January 19 to January 25.

3. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Assam on Thursday morning

Addressing a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by him at Nagaland’s Mokokchung town, Rahul Gandhi said a solution to the Naga issue cannot be brought without having the trust of the Naga people, and without a discussion with them. Gandhi will halt for the night at Tuli and enter Assam on Thursday morning for his onward Yatra.

4. Amit Shah to visit Assam, Meghalaya from Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya beginning January 18 during which he will attend the plenary session of the North Eastern Council, the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos and inaugurate a cyber security operational centre, sources said on Wednesday.

5. Chandigarh mayoral polls on Thursday

The Chandigarh mayoral polls will take place on Thursday with both the BJP and the Congress-AAP alliance claiming victory in the election.

6. Joint CBI-Bengal Police SIT to probe into attack on ED officials: Calcutta High Court

One SP rank officer of CBI, the name of whom the agency was directed to give to the court by Thursday, and Jaspreet Singh, SP of Islampur police district will jointly head the SIT, Justice Jay Sengupta said.

7. Tata Steel Chess Tournament

In the fifth round on Thursday, Praggnanandhaa runs into the leader Anish Giri while his compatriots Gukesh and Gujrathi will take on Ian Nepomniachtchi and Max Warmerdam respectively. The teenaged Indian chess superstar defeated world champion Ding Liren of China in the fourth round at Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands on Wednesday, a win which also helped him surpass the legendary Viswanathan Anand as the top-rated Indian player.