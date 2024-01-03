January 03, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Top Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra preparations

Top Congress leaders will meet in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and preparations for the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra, beginning January 14.

Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Nepal; focus on expanding ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud will co-chair the seventh Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting in Kathmamndu on Thursday and Friday during which they will review the overall state of bilateral ties and initiate steps to further enhance cooperation.

Jaishankar is arriving in Kathmandu on Thursday on a two-day official visit to Nepal, his first foreign trip in 2024, at the invitation of Saud.

Iran declares day of mourning on Thursday after blasts kill 103

Iran declared Thursday a day of mourning following twin blasts that killed more than 100 people near the grave of slain general Qasem Soleimani in the country’s south. “Following the terrorist incident in Kerman, the government declared on Thursday a day for public mourning across the country,” state television announced on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to host gathering at Rajghat on Thursday

“We will hold a peaceful gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. Unions cutting across party lines will be involved in these gatherings,” Rajendra Soni of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said. Soni, who is also associated with the transport union of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said they will be forced to go on a strike if a solution is not reached.