December 29, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Vijayakant’s last rites to be performed at his DMDK party headquarters on Friday evening

The Tamil Nadu government has announced full state honours for Vijayakant’s funeral. The DMDK said the last rites would be conducted on Friday at 4.45 p.m. on the premises of the party headquarters and party flags would fly at half mast for 15 days.

ULFA, Centre, Assam government to sign memorandum of settlement in New Delhi on Friday evening

Assam Chief Minister’s Office has announced that a tripartite memorandum of settlement between the ULFA (pro-talks faction) and the central and state governments will be signed in New Delhi on Friday.

NSG, police to conduct security mock drills in Pune on Friday

The elite National Security Guard and police will conduct security mock drills in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Friday as part of an annual exercise, an official said on Thursday, appealing to citizens not to panic.

Odisha government to roll out customised vehicles for patrolling in Similipal

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat will flag off the vehicles on Friday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said in a statement.