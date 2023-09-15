September 15, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

1. Kerala gets Nipah virus antibody, samples to be tested in mobile lab

Meanwhile, in a relief to the state government, the 11 samples sent for testing returned negative results for the virus. A government source confirmed the negative results. The samples of another 15 people in the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests.

2. Filling stations in Rajasthan to go indefinite strike from Friday

Filling stations in Rajasthan will be shut indefinitely from Friday after the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers’ Association announced a strike to protest against high VAT on fuel in the state.

3. ED notice issued to me is politically motivated, says BRS leader Kavitha

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in the case over her alleged involvement in certain irregularities.

4. Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to interact with farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik over two days from Friday and interact with farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said.

5. India’s workload management plans in focus against Bangladesh; Shami may get a look-in

Having already sealed a place in the final, India will be tempted to test their fringe players when they face an already knocked out Bangladesh in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday