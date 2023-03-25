Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 25, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

1. PM to visit Karnataka to address mega rally at Davangere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday — his seventh this year — during which he will take part in various official events and address a mega public meet organised by the BJP.

2. Union home minister to address public meeting in Chhindwara

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday visit Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district to address a public meeting in the Mahakaushal region of the state where Assembly polls are due by year-end, sources said on Friday.

3. Arunachal capital to host G20 RIIG meeting

Altogether 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the G20 Research, Innovation, Initiative, Gathering (RIIG) meeting in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The event, being organised by the union science & technology department, is among the 200 G20-related meetings in over 50 cities across India in 32 work streams.

4. Nirmala Sitharaman to meet chiefs of PSU Banks

Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman will meet managing directors of public sector banks (PSBs) on Saturday to review performance against the backdrop of the failure of a few banks in the US and the liquidity crisis faced by Credit Suisse.

5. Yogi Adityanath completes the first year in office of his second term

Yogi Adityanath will complete the first year of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

6. All eyes on Election Commission over potential bypoll in Wayanad

With the #LokSabha Secretariat on March 24 disqualifying #Congress leader #RahulGandhi as an MP, all eyes are now on the #ElectionCommission which can now declare elections to his Wayanad constituency as it has been deemed vacant. Going by recent precedents, the EC is expected to announce the election within a week. It remains to be seen if in Mr. Gandhi’s case, the commission waits for the decision of an appellate court.

7. Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘‘Hotel Rwanda’‘ fame to be freed

Rwanda’s government has commuted the 25-year sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial. Rusesabagina, a U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday.