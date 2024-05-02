Here are the latest stories and the big news stories to follow today

May 02, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

PM Modi scheduled to address four poll rallies in Gujarat on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat BJP’s headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night after addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of neighbouring Sabarkantha district. On Thursday, he is scheduled to address four poll rallies - in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar districts, covering 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Sunita Kejriwal to hold roadshows for AAP candidates in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Gujarat on Thursday, said the party on Wednesday.

Supreme Court to hear arguments on West Bengal government suit against CBI probe on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on Thursday the arguments on a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government, accusing the CBI of going ahead with its probe without securing the prerequisite nod from the State.

Shahi Idgah row | Deity was not party in ‘compromise’ between two sides in 1968, Hindu side tells High Court

The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute submitted in Allahabad High Court on Wednesday that the deity was not a party in the claimed compromise between the two sides in 1968 or in the court decree passed in 1974. Arguments from the Hindu side will continue on Thursday.

Top central officials to review master plan of Great Nicobar project on Thursday

Prime Minister’s principal secretary, Pramod Kumar Mishra, along with Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, joint secretary (Union Territory Division) Ashutosh Agnihotri, and several other key officials are scheduled to arrive in Port Blair on Thursday to review the initial master plan draft for the Rs 75,000-crore Great Nicobar Island Township project, officials said.

Hamas likely to respond to ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt

Hamas leaders said they are studying a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian mediators and hope to respond by Thursday, according to a statement the militant group sent to The Associated Press late on Wednesday. “Most probably tomorrow, Thursday, God willing the mediators will be given a response,” the Hamas statement said.

Japan’s Kishida will stress rules-based global order, support for emerging nations at OECD meeting

Mr. Kishida began a six-day trip abroad in Paris, where he is scheduled to give a keynote speech on Thursday, the first of a two-day OECD ministerial meeting, which will be chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

Four Indian boxers march into semi-finals

Indian pugilists Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil marched into the semi-finals with confident wins at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana on Wednesday. On Thursday, eight U-22 pugilists will take the ring for their quarter-finals bouts -- M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category and Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section.

India eye unassailable lead in third women’s T20I against Bangladesh

A dominant India will have sights set on an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they take on a hosts Bangladesh in the third women’s T20 International in Sylhet on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad seek perfect chase against Rajasthan Royals

An erratic Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to fix their chasing troubles and get their campaign back on track when they host the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Thursday.