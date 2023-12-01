HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 01, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. No question of T.N. Governor referring 10 ‘re-enacted’ Bills to President now: SC

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, having withheld his assent to the Bills in the first instance on November 13, cannot now refer the Bills, re-passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to the President.

The apex court made the observation during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, accusing Mr. Ravi of delaying consent to the Bills.

2. Formula 4 night street car race | Madras HC calls for MoU

The Madras High Court called for a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into between the Tamil Nadu government and Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) for the conduct of the Formula 4 night street race on a circuit that is being created on public roads around the Island Grounds in Chennai.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq asked Senior Counsel P.R. Raman, representing the private firm, to produce the MoU by Monday, December 4, to find out whether the State government would also benefit out of the revenue to be generated through sponsorships, grant of broadcasting rights and so on.

3. ED official held on bribe charges

An officer of the Directorate of Enforcement, identified as Ankit Tiwari, was intercepted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of the police department near Dindigul and a search on him revealed that the officer had ₹20 lakh in cash in his possession.

Preliminary probe suggested that he had taken the money as bribe from a doctor in Dindigul.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.