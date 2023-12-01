December 01, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

1. No question of T.N. Governor referring 10 ‘re-enacted’ Bills to President now: SC

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, having withheld his assent to the Bills in the first instance on November 13, cannot now refer the Bills, re-passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to the President.

The apex court made the observation during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, accusing Mr. Ravi of delaying consent to the Bills.

2. Formula 4 night street car race | Madras HC calls for MoU

The Madras High Court called for a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into between the Tamil Nadu government and Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) for the conduct of the Formula 4 night street race on a circuit that is being created on public roads around the Island Grounds in Chennai.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq asked Senior Counsel P.R. Raman, representing the private firm, to produce the MoU by Monday, December 4, to find out whether the State government would also benefit out of the revenue to be generated through sponsorships, grant of broadcasting rights and so on.

3. ED official held on bribe charges

An officer of the Directorate of Enforcement, identified as Ankit Tiwari, was intercepted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of the police department near Dindigul and a search on him revealed that the officer had ₹20 lakh in cash in his possession.

Preliminary probe suggested that he had taken the money as bribe from a doctor in Dindigul.