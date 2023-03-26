March 26, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Speaking to the press for the first time since his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the government triggered a “panic reaction” afraid of his “next speech” in Parliament on industrialist Gautam Adani. He added that it was the “best gift” the government could give him.

Mr Gandhi said that the ruling BJP tried to “distract” by raising his alleged “anti-India” narrative in London, and then came the “disqualification”. According to him, the chain of events began with his speech in the Parliament on February 7 as part of the Motion of Thanks to the President wherein he asked a set of questions to the government. The Congress leader stated the government was rattled by the evidence he produced on the floor.

Mr Gandhi dismissed his “disqualification” as a non-event, insisting that he would continue to speak truth both inside and outside the parliament. Separately, he stated that he would not be cowed by a “prison term”.

The former Congress President added, “BJP Ministers lied about me in Parliament. They made statements to distract from the Adani issue...They claim that I asked foreign forces to help India, most ridiculous statement. I have never made such a statement.” He said that he was not allowed to counter the allegations despite his repeated appeals to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to let him speak.

When asked if would tender an apology, as demanded by the ruling party, for the alleged remarks on the Modi surname, he stated, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhi doesn’t apologise!”

About him challenging the disqualification, Mr Gandhi said that it did not matter to him. “Whether I get the membership or not, I will continue doing my work...Whether they permanently disqualify me, I will do my work, whether they reinstate me I will continue doing my work. It doesn’t make a difference to me whether I am inside or outside of the Parliament,” he stated.

