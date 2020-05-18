Welcome to The Hindu's newsletter from the world of cinema

Welcome to First Day First Show, a weekly newsletter from The Hindu that keeps you updated on all the major developments in cinema and celebrity news from across the world. Check out our curated list of breaking stories from the world of movies, interviews, reviews, opinions, watching lists, and recommendations from our film writers and critics — that will help you tide over the lockdown — and prepare you for what to binge next week!

Around Tinsel Town

The dispute between OTT platforms and exhibitors has been simmering for a while since the lockdown began. Earlier in the month, the Tamil Nadu Theatre And Multiplex Owners’ Association threatened to ban films starring Kollywood actor Suriya, after news that Tamil film Pon Magal Vandhal, produced by Suriya and starring his wife Jyothika, will be released directly on OTT platforms, bypassing traditional theatrical release.

'Pon Magal Vandhal', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and other regional films are slated to have a direct release on Amazon Prime

Now, Bollywood and other regional films have joined the bandwagon, with Amazon Prime Video announcing that six other films — Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Law, French Biryani and Sufiyum Sujatayum — will also have a direct digital premiere. After multiplex chains like INOX and PVR expressed their disapproval of the same, the Producers' Guild of India hit back at them, stating that, "This is a time for the entire film industry to come together with empathy and support for the difficult predicament that each of our constituents finds themselves in," in a strongly worded letter.

Film shooting has still not commenced, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan isn’t slowing down even during the nationwide lockdown. If not films, he is keeping himself busy with making music video in his farmhouse! His latest,Tere Bina has been sung and directed by the actor himself.

Meanwhile, making India proud internationally was also independent filmmaker Prashant Nair, whose latest feature film Tryst With Destiny bagged awards at the iconic Tribeca Film Festival, that was held virtually this year. It also clinched the best screenplay award in the international narrative section.

In Hollywood and world cinema, the week began with the demise of comedy legend Jerry Stiller (father of Ben Stiller) who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and re-emerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash-hit television show Seinfeld.

But there was much to cheer for fans of The Office last week, as in an episode of his show Some Good News, John Krasinski brought on former co-stars including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak among others, to surprise two newlyweds, with a virtual The Office reunion.

A film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway production, Hamilton is set to premiere on Disney Plus on July 3. Renowned filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai is set to begin shooting for his new film Blossoms, a script that he has been developing for the past five years, in mainland China’s Hengdian World Studios from July.

The other big film announcement comes from Universal Pictures roping in Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to direct the Scarface reboot, with a script penned by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

When it comes to regional cinema, fans of Rajinikanth can look forward to next Pongal when his Annatthe will release; his last two releases (Petta and Darbar) have been Pongal season releases as well. Kamal Haasan admirers will also be pleased to note that post-production work on Indian 2 has resumed, post the TN Government's relaxation of lockdown norms on certain film departments.

Meanwhile, Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya gets a reboot of sorts with Gautham Menon directing Trisha in a short film. Jessie's still the flavour of the season, it looks like.

Gautham Menon has announced a short film sequel to 'VTV'

Vijay's Master is yet to release, but the actor is still very much in the news, thanks to Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo declaring that he would be ideal as 'The Professor' for a desi remake of the superhit series.

Wedding news dominated the Telugu film industry this week, with producer Dil Raju, producer of V and Vakeel Saab, as well as actor Nikhil Siddartha both getting hitched in lockdown weddings to their fiances, after earlier postponements. But the biggest news of all came when actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to announce that he’s getting married, after his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj

May 9 marked 30 years of the evergreen Telugu entertainer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Did you know that Chiranjeevi said that he wanted to portray a down-to-earth rustic common man so as to highlight the ‘out of the world’ angelic character of Sridevi? Here’s a lowdown on what helped this Chiranjeevi-Sridevi blockbuster click big time.

Malayalam filmmakers continue to push the boundaries with experimentation during the lockdown; the latest being eight stories told in 50-odd minutes in Rahul Riji Nair’s anthology film Survival Stories, shot during the lockdown and released on YouTube.

Oscar Wilde’s spooky but heart-warming tale The Canterville Ghost is all set to get an animated adaptation and the Indian connection to the project is Kerala-based Toonz Media Group, which has come on board as co-producer.

Finally, what is the connection between 1984 Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu, and the pandemic in Italy? As Italians sing on their balconies to keep their morale high, a priest renders 'Aayiram Kannumayi' to calm everyone down! Read the heart-warming story here

Essential reading

1) What will be the ‘new normal’ for movie-goers when theatres open again? What are the measures multiplex owners in India plan to implement? Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the Joint Managing Director of PVR Ltd, talks about the extensive safety measures that have been conceived and put in place, to safely resume playing movies again after the pandemic Read the full article here

2) Everyone loves Kamala from Never Have I Ever, played by Richa Moorjani in Mindy Kaling's Netflix hit. "Kamala is... I don’t want to say she’s not strong, because she definitely is... She’s scared to push back. So when it comes to channelling her inner rage, we all have that; none of us are happy or nice all the time," says Richa, about her character, in an exclusive interview. Read the full article here

Richa Moorjani in 'Never Have I Ever'

3) Be it watching celebrity chefs like David Chang and Samin Nosrat travel the world discovering food culture, Jon Favreau bring his Marvel banter into the kitchen, or the new judges in the Masterchef kitchen — there’s plenty to binge (watch) during the lockdown. Here is a list of ten best food shows currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

4) Staying indoors and unable to pick what to watch? Why not ask the experts themselves? For your weekly Watch List, we have actor-singer-songwriter Shruti Haasan, sharing her list of favourite TV/web series that she recommends. Check out Shruti's full list of picks here

5) Disappointed at Cannes 2020 not happening this year? Here's a look at the Palme d’Or winners from the last decade — and where to watch them: From Parasite and Shoplifters to Blue is the Warmest Colour and Amour, read our full guide here

A still from 'Blue Is The Warmest Colour'

6) Bollywood stars Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat speak about the class, caste and socio-economic segregations in the critically-acclaimed Paatal Lok web-series that released on Amazon Prime. Read the full interview here

7) Renowned filmmaker-screenwriter Anjali Menon (Manjadikuru, Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, Koode) saw Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding 12 times in a theatre in just one week. Describing the movie as "the one that takes you home," she speaks about the classic, along with filmmaking, primacy of emotions, hoarding memories and more.

8) One of the many positives to come out of the global lockdown is Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar diarising his experiences, as serialised in Sight & Sound, Indiewire and elsewhere. In his third and fourth lockdown diary entries, Almodovar gives his book and film recommendations, and muses about the hunger for human contact and does a ring around of his friends to see what lockdown has done to their libidos. Read the full article here

New in Streaming

'The Lovebirds' and the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive episode

Recent arrivals this week in May on Netflix is headlined by The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, murder-mystery series White Lines from the creator of Money Heist, and the interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. On Disney+ Hotstar, Star Wars fans can rejoice with two new offerings from Lucasfilms: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Apple TV+ has announced the launch of two new shows in May: British comedy series Trying and animated musical comedy Central Park, whereas Amazon Prime Video brings Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok and the adventure comedy franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Check out the list of new Netflix titles releasing in India here

Check out the list of new Amazon Prime titles releasing in India here

Check out the list of new Disney+ Hotstar titles releasing in India here

Check out the list of new Apple TV+ titles releasing in India here

What to watch this week

1) Michael Jordan still sits on the top of basketball’s echelons: a ruthless winner all the way. The ESPN/ Netflix series The Last Dance series deconstructs his legend, as we take a look at the sports documentary the whole world is talking about. Read the full review here.

2) Paatal Lok, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, is marked with an unmistakable sense of force underlining the craft. What shoulders the web-series is the performances, powerful all around, in consonance with the essential pulse of the series, with lead star Jaideep Ahlawat magnificent in bringing a roundedness and gravitas to his cop act. Check out the full review here

A still from 'Paatal Lok'

3) Damien Chazelle’s Netflix’s show The Eddy brings to life the chaotic world of the musical genre with unsteady focus and a brilliant cast. Intriguing though its premise may be and wholly ambitious in scale and cast, the show can’t quite find its grip or pace over eight one-hour long episodes. Read the full review here

4) Is it the best drama of the year? The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People depicts the intense beauty and torture of first love perfectly, aided in no small measure by its outstanding lead actors. Read the full review of the global sensation here

A still from 'Normal People'

5) Drugs can be dangerous… but also hilarious. So what kind of a person would want to do something that’s both? Writer-producer Donick Cary attempts to answer this profound question with his directorial venture: Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, an original Netflix documentary. Check out the full review here

6) In Mark Ruffalo's I Know This Much Is True, six hours of watching the evil hand fate deals out to twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey is exhausting. The infinitesimal sliver of light at the end of a long, horrific tunnel that is the twins’ life, is a tiny reward for the emotional bruising you have gone through. Read the full review here

Mark Ruffalo in 'I Know This Much Is True'

Quarantine Rewatch

Five years ago, Kamal Haasan wrote what could possibly be one of the boldest, riskiest and complicated screenplays in Tamil cinema. In the sense that Uttama Villain (directed by Ramesh Aravind) is a genre synthesis that is more mellow-drama than melodrama, and a semi-autobiographical account of an artiste’s (Kamal) illustrious career, capturing the glitz and glamour, and dark and ugly side of filmdom and stardom. You could also argue that it was one of the rare occasions when Kamal nearly-made an art cinema. Read our retrospective on one of Kamal Haasan’s greatest but flawed creations here.

Kamal Haasan in 'Uttama Villain'

Trailer of the week

Netflix has now come out with the first trailer for Betaal, its next original series from India from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment production house. The zombie-thriller show has the Indian police pitted against the undead army, as hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict. Check out the trailer here

