April 15, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 14. It is titled “Modi ki Guarantee 2024, committed to building Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

During its release, Mr. Modi said that a “strong government with a full majority was necessary” in an uncertain international situation, as exists currently, and highlighted that his government had brought back Indians stuck in conflicts abroad at numerous points in time. He however, avoided direct mention of any particular international conflict.

“In times of global unrest, the necessity for a stable government with an unequivocal majority in India becomes even more pronounced. The BJP remains dedicated to forming a government that will fortify the nation’s economy and propel it towards progress and development. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ from the BJP promises such a government,” he said.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ also comprised a letter in which Mr. Modi addressed the country, dealing with the theme of this being India’s time for growth and for progress on the international scene. India under the National Democratic Alliance led by him has been a “Vishwa Bandhu” (a friend to the world), but it could also take “big and tough decisions in the interest of the country,” he asserted.

The foreign policy section has been titled “Modi ki Guarantee for Vishwa Bandhu Bharat.” The section highlights that the Modi government evacuated 1.5 crore Indians from conflict zones. It also adds that the government has “established Bharat as a reliable, trusted and dependable voice globally in the last 10 years.”

“We have demonstrated Bharat’s independence of thought and action for the benefit of humanity. Our human-centric worldview has helped to be a consensus builder, first responder and a voice for the Global South,” it reads.

Mr. Modi also said that the manifesto was aimed at ensuring “dignity and quality of life, and employment generation through investment.” In his address, he highlighted that the government’s work in pulling 250 million people out of poverty demonstrated “its commitment to delivering results,” and also pledged to expand several poverty alleviation schemes. He also framed the manifesto as an attempt to provide three types of infrastructure- social, digital and physical.

Notably, the manifesto is low on giveaways, especially in contrast to the Congress manifesto, which promised income support of ₹1 lakh for women in poor households and other guarantees (“nyays”)It does promise free health coverage up to Rs. 5 lakh for senior citizens above the age of 70, and promises to push the ceiling for MUDRA loans, given to small entrepreneurs, from Rs.10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh.

Two other points in the manifesto include pushing for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, and “One Nation, One Election”-- simultaneous elections to the Parliament and State Assemblies. The manifesto does not press upon culture as much as previous ones, although BJP does mention the promotion of Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar globally.

The manifesto was released in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who headed the manifesto committee, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Four beneficiaries of Central schemes received the first copies of the manifestos; they belonged to the so-called GYAN communities: grameen (rural residents); yuva (youth); annadata (farmers); and nari (women).

Read further highlights of the BJP’s manifesto here.

