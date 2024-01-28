January 28, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Amid growing buzz about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switching camps back to the NDA alliance, BJP leaders and legislators met twice on Saturday, deciding to meet again on Sunday in order to discuss “certain things” with the upcoming ruling partner Janata Dal (United). While the party leaders were reluctant to mention details about the meeting, The Hindu learnt from sources within that an agreement had been reached to have two Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP taking oath along with Mr Kumar. Renu Devi was finalised as one of the two Deputy Chief Minister candidates. For the second identical post, the party is yet to decide between Sushil Kumar Modi and Tarkishore Prasad.

If finalised, this would be Mr Kumar’s fifth turnaround since he became Chief Minister for the first time in November 2005.

Specifically, about the latest, it has been learnt that Mr Kumar was upset with the lack of clarity in the opposition INDIA bloc about the preparedness for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha poll. A senior party functionary also stated, “Yes, it is regarding delay in seat sharing which has further aggravated the situation.”

Mr Kumar had played a crucial role is setting up the INDIA alliance. The position of convenor being accorded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge - did not particularly enthuse him.

For the latest turnaround however, the BJP has sought certain guarantees from Mr Kumar on some issues. As learnt from a senior party functionary, BJP wants to move “very very cautiously” with Mr Kumar – considering his history of “sudden turnarounds”. It is also expected that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Patna along with party president J.P. Nadda to discuss “certain things” with Mr Kumar directly.

