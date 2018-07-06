Thailand steps up rescue efforts, Modi pays tribute to Jan Sangh founder, and other news in pictures

Thailand boys rescue efforts
The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the cave on Monday, after nine days underground, hungry but in good spirits. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on June 23.
Rescuers, including international teams, are considering alternative ways to bring the group out before heavy rains hit the country's north next week which could further hamper the rescue operation.
Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and former parliamentarian Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Mr. Mukherjee, who was a barrister and academician, served as Minister for Industry and Supply in the first cabinet post-Independence.
He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.
Search continues for the missing boys in Mumbai
Five boys from D.N. Nagar, Andheri went missing in sea near Juhu Chowpatti on Thursday evening. One was rescued by lifeguards after the incident. Three bodies have been recovered till now.
In memory of the departed souls
Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honour five people shot dead a week before at a Maryland newspaper.
The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join in a remembrance of the dead, and many did.
The remembrance also touched journalism schools. No classes were in session at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, but more than a dozen faculty members and students bowed their heads in memory of the slain newspaper workers.
No to privatization
Hundreds of protesters gathered on the streets of El Salvador to protest against the possible privatization of drinking water. Last month, the right-leaning ARENA tabled the Comprehensive Water Law to replace the General Water Law, which the protesters fear “would give control of the country´s water resources to the business elite.”
Venezuela Independence Day
Venezuela celebrated its Independence Day on July 5. This day, in 1811, Venezuela became the first South American nation to declare independence from Spain.