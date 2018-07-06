Thailand steps up rescue efforts, Modi pays tribute to Jan Sangh founder, and other news in pictures

12.15 pm

Thailand boys rescue efforts

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the cave on Monday, after nine days underground, hungry but in good spirits. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on June 23.

Rescuers, including international teams, are considering alternative ways to bring the group out before heavy rains hit the country's north next week which could further hamper the rescue operation.

11.15 am

Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speakar Sumitra Mahajan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP Leader L.K. Advani and others at the floral tributes function for Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and former parliamentarian Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Mr. Mukherjee, who was a barrister and academician, served as Minister for Industry and Supply in the first cabinet post-Independence.

He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.

10.15 am

Search continues for the missing boys in Mumbai

Navy and CG Chetak take off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 0800 hrs to continue the search and rescue of the missing boys off Juhu coast. | Photo Credit: Soubir Ghosh

Five boys from D.N. Nagar, Andheri went missing in sea near Juhu Chowpatti on Thursday evening. One was rescued by lifeguards after the incident. Three bodies have been recovered till now.

9:15 am

In memory of the departed souls

Employees stand for a moment of silence in the Baltimore Sun newsroom, in Baltimore, Md., for the five colleagues of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. | Photo Credit: AP

Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honour five people shot dead a week before at a Maryland newspaper.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join in a remembrance of the dead, and many did.

The remembrance also touched journalism schools. No classes were in session at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, but more than a dozen faculty members and students bowed their heads in memory of the slain newspaper workers.

8:45 am

No to privatization

A woman participates in a protest against privatisation of water in San Salvador, El Salvador. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the streets of El Salvador to protest against the possible privatization of drinking water. Last month, the right-leaning ARENA tabled the Comprehensive Water Law to replace the General Water Law, which the protesters fear “would give control of the country´s water resources to the business elite.”

8:00 am

Venezuela Independence Day

Kids pose for a photo with soldiers on top a military tank after a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Venezuela celebrated its Independence Day on July 5. This day, in 1811, Venezuela became the first South American nation to declare independence from Spain.