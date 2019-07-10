Top stories of the day: New Zealand prevails in thriller against India to enter World Cup final; two more Karnataka Congress MLAs resign, and more

Karnataka political crisis live: Mumbai police to forcibly send Shivakumar to Bengaluru

The Mumbai Police has released all detained Congress leaders including Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Sources said the police is taking Mr. Shivakumar directly to the Mumbai airport and he is forcibly being sent to Bengaluru.

Cricket World Cup 2019 | New Zealand prevails in thriller against India to enter final

A stunning counterattacking innings from Ravindra Jadeja, when the chips were down, went in vain as India fell short by 18 runs against New Zealand in the thrilling first semifinal at Old Trafford. With the heavy loss of early wickets - India were 5 for 3 - the asking rate kept increasing, but it was a big stand between Jadeja and MS Dhoni that gave India hope. The match that went into the second day, due to rain, ended with Jadeja making 77 (59 balls) and Dhoni making 50 before he was run out in the 49th over. New Zealand reached their second World Cup final and they will meet either England or Australia.

Kim Darroch, U.K. Ambassador to U.S., quits after diplomatic spat over leaked memos

Britain’s Ambassador to Washington resigned on July 10 after Donald Trump labelled him ”stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. President’s administration inept.

Dalit hacked to death by ‘upper caste in-laws’ in Gujarat

In yet another case of killing of Dalits by upper caste people in Gujarat, a 25-year-old Dalit was killed, allegedly by his upper caste in-laws in Varmor village of Ahmedabad district on Monday last.

NIA attaches property of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the Srinagar house of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi as “proceeds of crime.” In an order pasted outside the house, the NIA said it had reason to believe that the “property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used in furtherance of terrorist activities of proscribed organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat [DeM].”

No foreign govt has any locus standi in repealing Article 370, says govt

The government has informed Parliament that “no foreign government or organisation has any locus standi” in repealing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as matters relating to the Constitution of India are internal and only for the Indian Parliament to deal with.

Rahul visits Amethi, first time after Lok Sabha poll defeat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reached Amethi, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the general election.

ED files supplementary charge sheet in Delhi court against Lalu’s daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court Wednesday in an alleged money laundering case against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and others.

High drama in Vidhana Soudha following two more resignations

The resignation of two more Congress MLAs on Wednesday evening — M.T.B Nagaraj and K. Sudhakar — was followed by high drama in the third floor of Karnataka Secretariat. There was a showdown between the BJP and Congress leaders, which lead to the police rushing to Vidhana Soudha to bring the situation under control.

Cabinet nod for bill to ban unregulated deposit schemes

The Union Cabinet on July 10 approved Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill with an aim to tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities in the country.