Top news in pictures: Rescuing animals at Taal volcano, Mattu Pongal, and more

10:00 a.m. | An injured horse rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas in Philippines on January 16, 2020. A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava into the sky and trembled constantly on Tuesday, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. Photo: REUTERS

