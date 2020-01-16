Top news in pictures: Rescuing animals at Taal volcano, Mattu Pongal, and more

11:00 a.m. | Cows taking bath at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Mattu Pongal on January 16, 2020Photo: R. Ragu
10:50 a.m. | Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam appears at a TV screen while speaking during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
10:30 a.m. | A passenger train starts its journey from the Bhubaneswar city railway station. On Thursday eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after the train hit the guard van of a goods train due to heavy fog. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
10:00 a.m. | An injured horse rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas in Philippines on January 16, 2020.
A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava into the sky and trembled constantly on Tuesday, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.Photo: REUTERS