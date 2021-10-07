Top news of the day: Supreme Court asks U.P. whether Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused have been arrested; Maneka, Varun dropped from BJP national executive, and more

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Who are the accused, have they been arrested, Supreme Court asks U.P.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana gives the State government 24 hours to file a status report containing details of the eight persons killed in the incident.
Maneka, Varun, Swamy out; Scindia, Smriti inducted into BJP national executive
The list was announced on October 7 hours after Mr. Gandhi tweeted that the video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “crystal clear”.
Literature Nobel goes to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
The theme of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his work.
Two teachers shot dead inside a Srinagar school
A spree of civilian killings, seven in the past 10 days, has come at a time when Union Ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.
COVID-19 challenge not over yet, says Health Ministry
“While the overall situation in the country has improved, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka still have high active case load,” the Ministry said.
Let girls sit for military college exam in December, Supreme Court tells government
Govt proposal was to allow girls sit for the exam in June 2022.
I-T department raids firms connected to Ajit Pawar’s relatives
NCP decries BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to defame its leadership.
African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout on continent
WHO had said that Mosquirix — developed by British drugmaker Glaxo Smith Kline — should be widely given to children in Africa.
Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld
Battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centres.
India estimated to grow at 8.3% in the current fiscal: World Bank
The Bank released a South Asia economic focus report ahead of its annual meetings.
FICCI projects 9.1% GDP growth for FY22
FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey also noted that the ongoing festive season would support this momentum.
IPL 2021 | Still uncertain whether I will be playing next year, depends on retention policy, says Dhoni
Speaking after the toss for CSK’s IPL game against Punjab Kings, the 40-year-old was asked about whether he would be staying with the franchise which is synonymous with him since the IPL’s inception.
‘Bubble’ fatigue, mental health of players at World Cup on ICC radar
Players will have 24-hour access to a psychologist.