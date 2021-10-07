Top news of the day: Supreme Court asks U.P. whether Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused have been arrested; Maneka, Varun dropped from BJP national executive, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana gives the State government 24 hours to file a status report containing details of the eight persons killed in the incident.

The list was announced on October 7 hours after Mr. Gandhi tweeted that the video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “crystal clear”.

The theme of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his work.

A spree of civilian killings, seven in the past 10 days, has come at a time when Union Ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While the overall situation in the country has improved, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka still have high active case load,” the Ministry said.

Govt proposal was to allow girls sit for the exam in June 2022.

NCP decries BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to defame its leadership.

WHO had said that Mosquirix — developed by British drugmaker Glaxo Smith Kline — should be widely given to children in Africa.

Battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centres.

The Bank released a South Asia economic focus report ahead of its annual meetings.

FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey also noted that the ongoing festive season would support this momentum.

Speaking after the toss for CSK’s IPL game against Punjab Kings, the 40-year-old was asked about whether he would be staying with the franchise which is synonymous with him since the IPL’s inception.

Players will have 24-hour access to a psychologist.