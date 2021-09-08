Top news of the day: At least 50 missing in Assam after boat capsizes in the Brahmaputra; Centre informs Supreme Court that women will be allowed to enter NDA, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

At least 50 people were missing after two ferries collided and one of the capsized in the Brahmaputra off Neamatighat in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district.

The Bench asked the government to file an affidavit in this regard by September 22, the next date of hearing. It said the Armed Forces was a respected institution, but it had more to do regarding gender equality.

Tamil Nadu became the eighth State to pass a resolution against the CAA, while Kerala and Puducherry were the first State and first Union Territory respectively to go against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Production-linked incentive scheme for textile sector will benefit States such as Gujarat, U.P., Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.

The decision to increase the minimum support prices was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bench says such pleas are a product of ignorance about the diversity of the country and complexity of governance.

The Collegium recommendations were made on September 7, close after the recommendations of a whopping 68 names for appointments to 12 High Courts.

BJP workers set fire to the CPI(M) State office in Agartala and burnt down several vehicles parked outside.

The protesters are demanding action over the August 28 police lathi-charge.

NSA Ajit Doval held talks with his Russian counterpart Gen Nikolay Patrushev in mitigating any possible security threat from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a day after holding similar deliberations with CIA Chief William Burns.

Formation of interim government makes it clear that the old guard reigns supreme and that they care little about what the world thinks about their conduct of governance.

China said the new interim administration announced by the Taliban has put an end to “anarchy” in Afghanistan, terming it as a “necessary step” to restore order, even as it reiterated its stand that the Afghan militant group should form a broad-based political structure and follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.

The post of Chief of General Staff is considered the most influential position within the Pakistan Army after that of the Army chief.

The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India to manage the mega initial public offering of country's largest insurer LIC. Other selected bankers include SBI Capital Market, JM Financial, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, a circular on the divestment department website said.