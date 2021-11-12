Top news of the day: Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers; Lancet study says Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy against COVID-19, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Central government on Friday agreed to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers who meet the eligibility criteria, after the Supreme Court threatened to initiate contempt proceedings.

Covaxin recently received emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation.

Bench says it will, rather than deal with the case piecemeal, hear what authorities had to say.

The project connects the temple with the ghats of the Ganga, with a paved walkway.

He reviews parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

Hinduism and Hindutva are two entirely different things, Mr. Gandhi said. “Why do Hindus need Hindutva when they follow Hinduism,” he asked. He was speaking at the inaugural session of a four-day national orientation camp for organisation training at Sewagram Ashram in Wardha district of Maharashtra.

Congress’s social media in charge Rohan Gupta shot off the letter to Mr. Zuckerberg, saying that in the last two years, an abundance of evidence had been released that point to the negligence by the company in controlling hate speech.

They insisted upon their right to know why a “competent and fearless judge and an efficient administrator” of a High Court where more than 35,000 cases were filed in a year should be transferred to a court where only 70 to 75 cases get filed a month.

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a reward of ₹1 crore on his head, has been arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife Sheela Marandi, a senior police officer said.

Data | How the Chennai rainfall occurred

According to the data, the northern parts of Chennai seemed to have received maximum rainfall, with Ennore Port recording a total of 22.4 cm of rainfall in the 24-hour period. Between 11 p.m. on November 10 to 5 a.m. on November 11, the rain gauge station recorded at least 2 cm rainfall every hour.

India and the U.S. have been in regular dialogue and consultations on the issues relating to Afghanistan.

A day after the Communist Party passed a “historical” resolution elevating the status of Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a par with its tallest past leaders, China’s ruling party referred to Mr. Xi as its “helmsman”, a title previously only reserved for Mao Zedong.

The WikiLeaks founder has been held in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019 as he fights a U.S. attempt to extradite him on espionage charges.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.35% in September and 7.61% in October 2020. Meanwhile, India's industrial production rose 3.1% in September, according to official data.

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business. A name was not disclosed for the new company.

Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested from the two matches in Kanpur (November 25 to 29), and Mumbai (December 3 to 7).