Top news of the day: Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers; Lancet study says Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy against COVID-19, and more

Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers
The Central government on Friday agreed to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers who meet the eligibility criteria, after the Supreme Court threatened to initiate contempt proceedings.
Covaxin safe, shows 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet study
Covaxin recently received emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation.
Supreme Court takes up plea on hate speech proliferation
Bench says it will, rather than deal with the case piecemeal, hear what authorities had to say.
PM to inaugurate Kashi temple corridor on December 13
The project connects the temple with the ghats of the Ganga, with a paved walkway.
Wars are too expensive and unaffordable, NSA Ajit Doval tells IPS trainees
He reviews parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
At Sewagram, Rahul says Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things
Hinduism and Hindutva are two entirely different things, Mr. Gandhi said. “Why do Hindus need Hindutva when they follow Hinduism,” he asked. He was speaking at the inaugural session of a four-day national orientation camp for organisation training at Sewagram Ashram in Wardha district of Maharashtra.
Congress demands parliamentary probe into Facebook’s ‘manipulation’ of polls
Congress’s social media in charge Rohan Gupta shot off the letter to Mr. Zuckerberg, saying that in the last two years, an abundance of evidence had been released that point to the negligence by the company in controlling hate speech.
Lawyers oppose transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice to Meghalaya
They insisted upon their right to know why a “competent and fearless judge and an efficient administrator” of a High Court where more than 35,000 cases were filed in a year should be transferred to a court where only 70 to 75 cases get filed a month.
Jharkhand Police arrest top Maoist leader carrying reward of ₹1 crore
Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a reward of ₹1 crore on his head, has been arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife Sheela Marandi, a senior police officer said.
Data | How the Chennai rainfall occurred
According to the data, the northern parts of Chennai seemed to have received maximum rainfall, with Ennore Port recording a total of 22.4 cm of rainfall in the 24-hour period. Between 11 p.m. on November 10 to 5 a.m. on November 11, the rain gauge station recorded at least 2 cm rainfall every hour.
Jaishankar meets U.S. Congress delegation, discusses developments in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific
India and the U.S. have been in regular dialogue and consultations on the issues relating to Afghanistan.
China’s Communist Party hails ‘helmsman’ Xi after ‘historic’ plenum
A day after the Communist Party passed a “historical” resolution elevating the status of Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a par with its tallest past leaders, China’s ruling party referred to Mr. Xi as its “helmsman”, a title previously only reserved for Mao Zedong.
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner Stella Moris in prison
The WikiLeaks founder has been held in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019 as he fights a U.S. attempt to extradite him on espionage charges.
Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in October
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.35% in September and 7.61% in October 2020. Meanwhile, India's industrial production rose 3.1% in September, according to official data.
Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies
Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business. A name was not disclosed for the new company.
Rahane to lead India in first Test against New Zealand, all-format stars rested
Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested from the two matches in Kanpur (November 25 to 29), and Mumbai (December 3 to 7).