Top news of the day: Supreme Court tells Centre must supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day; WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy terms, and more

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah warned the Centre of forcing the court into taking “coercive action” against it by reneging on its assurance in court to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, which is battling a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Central Vista | Supreme Court allows petitioners to move Delhi High Court for early hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the “extremely urgent” concern raised by two Delhi residents over the ferrying of labourers to and fro the Central Vista redevelopment site amid a devastating public health crisis, and permitted them to approach the Delhi High Court Chief Justice on May 10 with a request to hear their case as “early as possible”.

“Aaj adaraniya pradhanmantriji ne phone kiya. Unhane sirf maan ki baat ki. Behatar hota yadi woh kaam ki baat karte aur kaam ki baat sunte. [Today, the respected Prime Minister telephoned. He only spoke his mind. It would have been better if he had talked and listened about work],” Mr. Soren said on Twitter.

At a meeting of all MPs of the party to discuss the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, she sought their views and pointed out that tackling the crisis required an able, calm and visionary leadership. The nation was sinking under the weight of the government’s “indifference and incompetence”, she noted.

WhatsApp had faced severe backlash over user concerns that data was being shared with parent company Facebook.

Soon after being sworn in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, signed five files to implement major promises made in the DMK Assembly election manifesto, including offering ₹4,000 as COVID-19 relief to family cardholders, free travel in city buses (ordinary) for women and reducing the retail price of Aavin milk by ₹3 per litre from May 16.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Rangasamy at a function held with COVID-19 protocols on the lawns of Raj Nivas.

CJI nominates judges to hear cases twice a week.

Guerrilla soldiers from Myanmar’s Karen ethnic minority burned down a government military outpost after capturing it without a fight when its garrison fled, a senior Karen officer said.

Explained | Why patents on COVID vaccines are so contentious

The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt innovation.

Coronavirus | Finance Ministry pushes for speedier vaccination

Ministry concedes Q1 growth to be hit, but not in favour of national lockdown.

‘Economy taking a severe hit from second wave; Growth hopes fading’

IOC President Thomas Bach plans to go to Hiroshima to meet the torch relay — and presumably to Tokyo — on May 17 and 18.