March 31, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Gujarat High Court sets aside CIC order to furnish information on PM Modi’s M.A. degree

Gujarat High Court set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing Gujarat University to provide the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s M.A. degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

8 arrested for putting up ‘objectionable slogans’ against PM Modi in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad crime branch said that slogans like “ Modi Hatao Desh Bachao“ were put up in various parts of the city on March 30 in an “unauthorised manner”.

Interest rates on most small saving schemes, except PPF, hiked for June quarter

The PPF rate has now been unchanged since April 2020, when it was slashed.

Financial package from Centre for West Pakistan refugees faces many hurdles

The scheme sanctioned in 2018, has been extended till March 31, 2024 amid several issues, ranging from lack of documents to tepid response from families.

CERT-in may be exempted from RTI Act: Government

Inter-departmental consultations are ongoing to examine the proposal, with the Ministry of Law and Justice participating, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the response to Biju Janata Dal MP Amar Patnaik.

Delhi Excise policy | Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in CBI case

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal dismissed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia. He is presently in judicial custody and scheduled to be produced before the court on April 3.

Stalin assures of action against those involved in sexual harassment of Kalakshetra students

The CM, responding to a special call attention motion in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, said an investigation is being held and action would be taken; however, no written complaint has been received by the police so far, he said.

U.K. to join Asia-Pacific trade treaty, Rishi Sunak hails ‘post-Brexit freedom’

The U.K. has acceded to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing the outcome as an example of “post-Brexit freedoms”. The agreement will now need to be ratified by Westminster and each of the CPTPP countries.

On Bucha anniversary, Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘will never forgive’

Mr. Zelenskyy said Bucha had become “a symbol of the atrocities” committed by Russian forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha.

Australia looks to India for ‘diversified’ lithium exports market

Australia is the world’s biggest exporter of lithium with most of it going to China, which dominates the lithium-ion battery production market.

Commerce Ministry unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023; exports grew over 70% since 2015 under current policy

The new trade policy aims to raise India’s goods and services exports to two trillion dollars by 2030 from an estimated $760 billion this year, and will kick in from April 1, 2023, replacing the extant policy that had been in place since 2015 and was extended over the past three years.