Top news of the day: Government places orders for 44 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin; Guardian, New York Times, Reddit sites go down in massive Internet outage, and more

Government places orders for 44 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin
These will be delivered by their makers between August and December 2021, the Union Health Ministry said.
Fact check | History shows India did not lack access to vaccines as claimed by Modi
India, even before Independence, was among the countries that indigenously manufactured vaccines almost years within they were discovered, historical records suggest.
Supreme Court orders tough action against illegal calls for adoption of COVID-19-orphaned children
A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose has ordered the government to step in and prevent private entities from revealing the identities of COVID-19 affected children, usually on social media, and inviting people to adopt them.
Guardian, New York Times, Reddit websites go down in massive Internet outage
The mass outage is said to have been caused by an issue with Fastly, a U.S-based cloud platform that powers several Internet companies.
Maratha quota | Uddhav requests Modi to take steps to lift 50% ceiling
“Supreme Court scrapped the Maratha reservation and also the political reservation for OBCs in local civic bodies. We presented all the facts, and steps need to be taken for the same. He intently heard us and we are hopeful that positive steps will be taken,” said Mr. Thackeray after meeting Mr. Modi.
Government hopeful of holding monsoon session of Parliament on schedule in July, says Pralhad Joshi
In 2020, the monsoon session, which usually starts in July, began in September.
Schoolgirl gets plaudits from CJI for letter hailing Supreme Court intervention against COVID-19
The hand-written letter, in the form of a scroll, is accompanied by a colourful illustration showing a bespectacled judge using his gavel to give the coronavirus a knock on its head. A portrait of the Mahatma hangs from a wall behind the judge.
How an informant and a messaging app led to huge global crime sting
Investigation involved 9,000 law enforcement officers from 17 countries saw authorities monitor 27 million messages from 12,000 devices in 100 countries.
Coronavirus | WTO panel considers easing protections on vaccines
On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines. The idea has drawn support from more than 60 countries, which now include the United States and China.
Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix glitches on new income tax e-filing portal
Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. The portal went live on June 7 evening.
To address mental fatigue, Team India to get three-week break between WTC and England series
The WTC final against New Zealand will be held from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the members of the Indian squad will disperse for close to three weeks (20 days) before regrouping on July 14 to prepare for the five-match series against England starting in Nottingham from August 4.