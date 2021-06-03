Top news of the day: Southwest monsoon arrives over Kerala; India holds talks with foreign COVID-19 vaccine makers for local manufacturing, and more

Southwest monsoon arrives over Kerala
Monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.
Talks on with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for possible local manufacturing: Foreign Secretary
“We are also part of the discussions with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla said while addressing the WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Health Partners’ Forum.
Centre forms expert group to fix minimum wages
It will provide technical inputs, recommendations based on international best practices.
Supreme Court quashes sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua
A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit upheld the right of every journalist to criticise, even brutally, the measures of the government with a view to improve or alter them through legal means. The free speech of a journalist should be protected from charges of sedition.
Submit assessment criteria for Class XII students in 2 weeks, Supreme Court tells CBSE, ICSE
Initially, the government suggested filing the standards in four weeks, but the court insisted on two weeks.
Defence Ministry signs ₹323-crore deal for airport surveillance radars
They will increase efficiency in flying operations of Navy, Coast Guard.
Can’t reduce alertness in J&K given mistrust with Pakistan: Army Chief
“There can be no room to drop guard as far as security is concerned. There have been decades of mistrust with Pakistan. If ceasefire violations continue, we are alert. We cannot in anyway reduce alert and preparedness [in J&K],” Gen. M.M. Naravane said during an interaction with selected TV channels in Srinagar.
Bill to remove per country cap on Green Card introduced in U.S. Congress
The move is likely to benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card.
Trump permanently shuts down his social media site after a month
The former U.S. President may join another social media platform soon, says his spokesperson.
India’s services exports rise by 6.4% in May
Commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan says exports recovery ‘comprehensive’.
Reliance Industries shares maintain winning run for 7th day; M-cap crosses ₹ 14 lakh crore mark
The market heavyweight stock has jumped 12.45 % in seven trading sessions.
‘We cannot postpone again’: Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID gloom
Already postponed from 2020 at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, is set to start on July 23.