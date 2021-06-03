National

MoD signs ₹323-cr. deal for airport surveillance radars

Officials of the Ministry of Defence signing a contract for the procurement of 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, in New Delhi on June 3.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a ₹323.47-crore contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd., Mumbai, for procurement of 11 airport surveillance radars with monopulse secondary surveillance radar for the Navy and Coast Guard.

“The installation of these radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance safety and efficiency in flying operations of Navy and Coast Guard,” the Ministry said.

The contract under the ‘Buy & Make’ category of the procurement procedure would enable absorption of technology, skill development and indigenous manufacture, boosting employment opportunities, it said.


