News

Top news of the day: Supreme Court won’t interfere with Delhi High Court decision to release student activists; Twitter India representatives depose before parliamentary panel, and more

Student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi after their release on June 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Student activists release | Supreme Court won’t interfere with Delhi High Court decision

But the High Court order will neither be treated as a precedent in any court nor be relied on by parties, the Supreme Court notes.

Twitter India representatives depose before parliamentary panel over preventing social media misuse

Twitter and the Centre have been at loggerheads over several issues for the last few months.

Ghaziabad assault case | Notice to Twitter India MD

Manish Maheshwari has been asked to appear at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case in which as FIR was lodged against the social media giant.

No one raised virtual session issue on the floor of the House, says Om Birla

Opposition leaders may have written letters on virtual session of Parliament but none raised it on the floor of the House when Parliament session took place, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. As the Lok Sabha Speaker completes two years in his office, he speaks to Nistula Hebbar and Sandeep Phukan about his experiences and expectations.

Supreme Court declines to put off PG final year medical exams

Can’t do so when dates have not yet been announced, says top court.

VVIP chopper deal | Special Court rejects Christian Michel’s bail pleas

During the last hearing on June 10, the court reserved its order on the bail pleas after the two agencies filed their replies.

No role for government in last rites, says Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to perform last rites, cremate or dispose the bodies found near river Ganga, saying “If there is a death in a family, is it the responsibility of the state?”

Coronavirus | After vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80%, says government

Studies have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation among healthcare workers reduce by 75-80% even after contracting COVID and oxygen requirement comes down to 8%, the government said.

U.S. to spend $ 3.2 billion to develop treatments for COVID-19 and potential threats

“Vaccines will continue to remain the centrepiece of our arsenal against COVID-19,” says Anthony Fauci.

Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinians protested after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and briefly clashed with Israeli police, leaving three demonstrators wounded.

Analysis | Why did Biden meet Putin?

With the China challenge in the background, the Geneva summit suggests that policymakers in Washington have at least started thinking of Russia as a secondary challenge that needs to be tackled diplomatically.

Data | Centre’s tax revenues grew despite stringent lockdown on the back of excise duties

Shift in tax burden comes at a time when pandemic has led to many job losses and reduced income levels.

Milkha Singh battles ‘rough day’, oxygen saturation level dips

The 91-year-old, who tested negative for COVID-19 on June 16, is being closely monitored by a team of doctors.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twitter
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 7:04:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-june-18-2021-supreme-court-wont-interfere-with-delhi-high-court-decision-to-release-student-activists-twitter-india-representatives-depose-before-parliamentary-panel-and-more/article34851295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY