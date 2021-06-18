Top news of the day: Supreme Court won’t interfere with Delhi High Court decision to release student activists; Twitter India representatives depose before parliamentary panel, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Student activists release | Supreme Court won’t interfere with Delhi High Court decision

But the High Court order will neither be treated as a precedent in any court nor be relied on by parties, the Supreme Court notes.

Twitter and the Centre have been at loggerheads over several issues for the last few months.

Ghaziabad assault case | Notice to Twitter India MD

Manish Maheshwari has been asked to appear at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case in which as FIR was lodged against the social media giant.

Opposition leaders may have written letters on virtual session of Parliament but none raised it on the floor of the House when Parliament session took place, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. As the Lok Sabha Speaker completes two years in his office, he speaks to Nistula Hebbar and Sandeep Phukan about his experiences and expectations.

Can’t do so when dates have not yet been announced, says top court.

VVIP chopper deal | Special Court rejects Christian Michel’s bail pleas

During the last hearing on June 10, the court reserved its order on the bail pleas after the two agencies filed their replies.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to perform last rites, cremate or dispose the bodies found near river Ganga, saying “If there is a death in a family, is it the responsibility of the state?”

Studies have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation among healthcare workers reduce by 75-80% even after contracting COVID and oxygen requirement comes down to 8%, the government said.

“Vaccines will continue to remain the centrepiece of our arsenal against COVID-19,” says Anthony Fauci.

Palestinians protested after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and briefly clashed with Israeli police, leaving three demonstrators wounded.

With the China challenge in the background, the Geneva summit suggests that policymakers in Washington have at least started thinking of Russia as a secondary challenge that needs to be tackled diplomatically.

Shift in tax burden comes at a time when pandemic has led to many job losses and reduced income levels.

The 91-year-old, who tested negative for COVID-19 on June 16, is being closely monitored by a team of doctors.