Coronavirus | Studies among healthcare workers show after COVID vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80%: Govt

Studies have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation among healthcare workers reduce by 75-80% even after contracting COVID and oxygen requirement comes down to 8%, the government said on Friday.

Almost 85% decline has been noted in daily new cases since the highest reported peak on May 7, it said.

About 78.6% decline has been recorded in total active COVID-19 cases since the peak reported on May 10, it added.

A sharp decline of 81% has been noted in weekly case positivity rate. It was the highest at 21.6% between April 30-May 6, the government said.

There are 513 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate less than 5%, it said.