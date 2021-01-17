Top news of the day: Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on January 19; ED arrests two Chinese nationals on money laundering charge, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws, and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, however, has recused from the committee.

The accused have been identified as Luo Sang and Carter Lee. Sang had come under the Income-Tax Department’s scanner in August 2020 for running a ‘hawala’ racket using shell companies.

Days after the conversations between Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami and the former CEO of the viewership ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta leaked into the public domain, Opposition leaders said it merited a “thorough inquiry” since many of the issues raised in their conversations pertained to “national security”.

These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

Mallya left the country in March 2016 for the United Kingdom where he is legally contesting the extradition ordered by the British government.

The national capital reported its first novel coronavirus case on March 1. After the viral infection began to spread, the LNJP Hospital in central Delhi was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

In view of the pandemic, the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India will be held only on three business days from February 3. Every safety precaution with respect to COVID-19 has been taken.

The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam.

Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan said that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 p.m. at his Bandra home.

Mr. Navalny announced on January 13 that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again. He is expected to fly from Berlin to Moscow. On January 14, Russia's prison service said that he faces immediate arrest once he returns.

A new partnership with Airtel will allow prepaid users of the telecom major to avail the video streaming service as a standalone offering.

Excise duty collection during April-November 2020, was at ₹ 1,96,342 crore, up from ₹ 1,32,899 crore mop-up during the same period in 2019, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Aus vs Ind fourth Test | Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur keep India in contention

Australia now leads by 54 runs after India's first innings ended at 336.