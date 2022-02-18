The major news headlines of the day and more.

A hoarding at Hazratganj intersection in Lucknow shows photographs of those accused of damaging property during the anti-CAA protests. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Don’t share top-secret information over Internet, I&B Ministry tells its officials

They have also been told not to use digital assistant devices such as Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod and Google Home in office and turn off digital assistants, including Alexa and Siri, in smartphones or watches.

Anti-CAA protests | U.P. withdraws cases of ‘destruction of property’

The cases would now be referred to a claims tribunal set up under the newly enacted Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act of 2020 for fresh adjudication.

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case | Trial court gives death sentence to 38 convicts

The special designated court also awarded life imprisonment until death to 11 people, who were convicted under various charges for carrying out 22 bomb blasts in various places in Ahmedabad in July 2008.

Elgar Parishad case | Accused wanted to create unrest in country, overthrow Modi govt, says court citing letter

A letter placed on record prima facie speaks that the CPI (Maoist) was bent upon ending the “Modi­ raj” and that they were also thinking of another incident like the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, by targeting the road shows of PM Narenda Modi, the court said.

Supreme Court asks if States can settle dispute over Krishna water allocation through mediation

The Supreme Court hearing had seen verbal battles among the States, with Telangana submitting that there was no information forthcoming from Karnataka for the past 14 years about how much Krishna water it had diverted.

CBI examining ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location and algo scam case

“Look-out Circulars have also been issued against Ms. Ramkrishna; former group operating officer and advisor to the exchange, Anand Subramanian; and Ravi Narain, who was the managing director and chief executive officer of the NSE from April 1994 to March 2013,” an agency official said.

Punjab Assembly Elections | Congress promises 1 lakh jobs every year

Two days ahead of polling for the Punjab Assembly Elections, Congress has released its election manifesto, with a slew of promises surrounding the ending of liquor-sand ‘mafias’, generating employment, and providing 170 different government services online to the public.

Russia to stage nuclear drills amid Ukraine conflict

Russian military announced that President Vladimir Putin will monitor a sweeping exercise of the country’s nuclear forces on February 19.

Netherlands apologises for violence in Indonesian War of Independence

The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered a full apology to Indonesia after a historical review found the Dutch had used “excessive violence” in a vain attempt to regain control of their former colony after World War Two.

U.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to ‘notorious markets’ list

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

India’s GDP likely to grow at 5.8% in Oct-Dec: SBI report

The National Statistical Office will declare the GDP estimates for Q3 FY 2021- 22 on February 28.

India vs WI 2nd T20 | Holder returns, West Indies opt to bowl

India named an unchanged eleven.