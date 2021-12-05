Top news of the day: 13 civilians killed in alleged armed forces ‘ambush’ in Nagaland; India’s fifth Omicron case reported in Delhi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Thirteen civilians were among 14 people killed in an armed forces operation against extremists went wrong in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4 evening. The Army’s 3 Corps headquartered on the outskirts of the State’s Dimapur town issued a statement on December 5, owning responsibility for the killing of the civilians and assuring “appropriate action”.

The patient had sore throat, weakness and body ache according to health officials who added that the patient’s travel history is being collated and his contacts are being traced. This is the fifth case of the variant detected in India. The first two cases were reported from Karnataka earlier this week. The other two cases were detected from Gujarat and Maharashtra on December 5.

As for a high 2,796 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said, 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were adjusted in the December 5 data. Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths. Hence, the nation’s death tally is showing a spike.

Await Government orders, caution doctors stating lack of clarity on dose interval.

It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around December 5 midnight, the weather office said.

The Bhagavad Gita, a Parker pen, a Gandhi ‘topi’ and a ‘tulsi mala’ are some of personal effects of the former Prime Minister that will be sent to the museum.

The U.S. has made it mandatory for all incoming passengers, including those from India, to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or a proof of recovery from the contagion amidst rising number of cases of the new Omicron variant.

The December 5 march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a military takeover February 1.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the account (KSK Mahanadi) for sale to ARCs/ Banks/ NBFCs/ FIs," the SBI said in an auction notice.

Ind vs NZ second Test | Ashwin turns it on as India aims for four day finish against New Zealand

India's middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn't deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test.

This was Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.