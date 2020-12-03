Top news of the day: Farmers decline lunch and tea during talks with Union Ministers; Rajinikanth says his yet-to-be-formed party will contest Tamil Nadu polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo | Farmers decline government lunch, tea during talks with Union Ministers

Farmer leaders insist that laws must be repealed or agitation will not be stopped. The talks began at noon, and there is no sign of ending the deadlock yet.

Dilli Chalo | Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah to help end deadlock

Asked if he was trying to mediate between the agitating farmers and the central government, the Punjab Chief Minister said a discussion is going on between the two sides. “It is for them to resolve... we have reiterated Punjab’s position,” he said.

Hours after announcing that he would launch a political party in January 2021, the actor said that political change is the need of the hour and that he was just an instrument of the people.

Cyclone Burevi | Met Office predicts heavy rains in southern T.N., Kerala

Having established 490 relief camps in five districts that fall on the path of Cyclone Burevi, the Tamil Nadu government has made arrangements for accommodating over 1.92 lakh relocated people in these camps. The Kerala Health department has sounded an alert. The cyclone has not caused much damage in Sri Lanka but its after-effects will last for another 24 hours, the country’s weather office said.

The court said that the lawyers of the petitioners as well as the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the case, shall go through Mr. Rao’s medical report, and posted the matter for further hearing on December 14.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court direction on community service for not wearing masks

Though expressing deep anxiety about the lack of implementation of COVID-19 norms across the country, the court, however, stayed a Gujarat High Court order of December 2, which went to the “well-intentioned but disproportionate and harsh” extent of directing people who do not wear masks to be sent for community service at COVID-19 care centres in the State.

AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Salem city, Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang, Jammikunta Town police station in Telangana’s Karimnagar district among top 10.

The over 3,800-km-long Brahmaputra, one of the longest rivers in the world passes through China, India and Bangladesh and has several tributaries and sub-tributaries.

Coronavirus | Turkey announces vaccination plan for Chinese CoronaVac

The first shipment of the inactivated vaccine will arrive in Turkey after December 11.

The private sector lender said the Reserve Bank of India has asked it temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after outage at its data centre, which impacted operations in November.

They are followed by ONGC, SBI and BPCL in the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

After a strike from outside the box, Messi took off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to reveal the red-and-black of Maradona’s jersey from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys. Messi then blew a kiss with both hands to the sky as he looked upward.