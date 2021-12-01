Top news of the day: India indefinitely postpones resumption of international flights; Sudha Bharadwaj gets bail in Bhima-Koregaon case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variant of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all the stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the DGCA said.

Bhima-Koregaon case | Sudha Bharadwaj granted default bail by Bombay High Court

However, the court rejected the plea for default bail of eight accused in the case.

Covaxin for children | Recommendations being studied, says Minister

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar’s statement comes close on the heels of a study conducted between March 2020 and July 2021 and published recently in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. It said that school-aged children with asthma and previous hospital admission and two or more courses of oral corticosteroids were at markedly increased risk of COVID-19 hospital admission and should be considered as priority for vaccination.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amidst protest from Opposition members.

It seemed the government wanted the agitation to end without talking to farmers across the table. “The government should make it clear if Delhi’s doors are closed for farmers. If that is the case, can farmers shut their doors on the government,” he asked.

When asked if she wanted Mr Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Ms Banerjee said, “There is no UPA now.”

The repeal of the three controversial farm laws has stimulated the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups in Assam. They have announced a slew of protest programmes from December 10, coinciding with the death anniversary of Khargeswar Talukdar, revered in the State as the first ‘martyr’ of the six-year Assam Agitation against ‘illegal immigrants.’ Organisations in other northeastern States, specifically Meghalaya, have echoed similar anti-CAA sentiments.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel voted 13-10 that the drug molnupiravir’s benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

It’s the first time a spacewalk has been canceled because of threat from space junk.

A regulatory filing by Twitter to the U.S. SEC added that the restricted stock units, with a grant face value of $1,25,00,000, will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments.

Facebook risks missing the point of metaverse — and a coming shift in consumers’ behaviour — if it fails to permit digital ownership, according to some of the virtual world’s pioneers.

Oil companies, however, keep domestic cylinder price unchanged.

Economists had expected higher collections in line with record e-way bills generation.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Germany eked out a narrow 3-1 win over Spain in the shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, before Argentina beat Netherlands 2-1.

Ashwini-Sikki, Satwik-Chirag pairs lose.