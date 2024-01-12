Top news of the day: Debris of IAF An-32 that went missing in 2016 located off Chennai; Supreme Court refuses to stay new law on Election Commissioner appointment, and more

January 12, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Debris of IAF’s An-32 aircraft that went missing in 2016 located off Chennai

The An-32 medium transport aircraft took off on a routine weekly courier flight from Chennai to Port Blair on July 22, 2016 with six crew and 23 personnel.

Appointment of CEC, EC | Supreme Court refuses to stay new law; issues notice for hearing in April

“How can we stay a statute,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading a Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, asked petitioner Jaya Thakur’s lawyers.

Retail inflation accelerates to four-month high of 5.7%

Although rural consumers faced a slightly lower uptick in food prices at just under 9%, they faced higher overall inflation at nearly 6% compared to 5.5% faced by their urban peers in December.

We don’t need middlemen to visit our Lord, says Congress

The party claims four Sankaracharyas are not attending the consecration ceremony as it is not being done as per proper Hindu traditions.

Karnataka launches Yuva Nidhi for unemployed youth

The scheme offers financial aid to graduates and diploma holders who are yet to get a job, but only for a maximum of two years. Training will be provided to the graduates and diploma holders who register themselves on the skill connect portal of the State government.

DRDO conducts successful flight-test of Akash-NG missile

The Akash-NG system is a state-of-the-art missile system capable of intercepting high speed, agile aerial threats.

Russia calls for UNSC meeting after U.S. and Britain strike Yemen

The U.S. and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Israel defends itself at U.N. court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians

Israel is insisting at the United Nations’ highest court that its war in Gaza is a legitimate defence of its people

Sensex, Nifty surge to lifetime highs; powered by rally in IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 847.27 points or 1.18% to settle at a new closing high of 72,568.45. During the day, it jumped 999.78 points or 1.39% to reach a new intra-day record of 72,720.96. The Nifty climbed 247.35 points or 1.14% to settle at a lifetime closing high of 21,894.55.

India start as clear underdogs against formidable Australia in AFC Asian Cup opener

Eliminated in the group stage in their last two appearances in 2011 and 2019, India face an uphill task this time also, as they have been clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B.