Top news of the day: Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall between Nellore, Machilipatnam; AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s Rajya Sabha suspension revoked, and more

December 04, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall between Nellore, Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, is likely to intensify further and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday. The membership of Mr. Chadha was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament, and was reinstated after a Motion moved by BJP Member of Parliament G.V.L. Narsimha Rao. A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held in Parliament on Monday afternoon to discuss the suspension matter of the AAP leader.

Parliamentary proceedings | Rajya Sabha passes Post Office Bill to amend 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act

The Rajya Sabha on December 4 passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country. Replying to the discussion for the consideration of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained the provision for interception.

Mizoram Assembly polls | Party led by ex-IPS officer wrests power from BJP ally in Mizoram

A regional party led by a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has wrested power from the Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the BJP at the Centre, in Christian-majority Mizoram. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won 27 seats, six more than the majority mark in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, on Monday. The outcome negated predictions that the elections held on November 7 would be multi-cornered with the Congress and the BJP in the picture.

Israeli ground forces move into south of Gaza

Israel has moved ground forces into the south of Gaza in its war on Hamas, witnesses said on December 4, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths and fears the conflict will spread elsewhere in the Middle East. Dozens of Israeli tanks as well as armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers entered the south of the territory near the city of Khan Yunis, which is crowded with internally displaced Palestinians, witnesses told AFP.

Mamata unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on December 6

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 4 said she won’t be able to attend the upcoming opposition INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 6, citing prior engagements in North Bengal. Ms. Banerjee said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, “she would have rescheduled her itinerary.”

PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot fort in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. Mr. Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man will not return to MCU, says Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr has completed his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will not be returning as superhero Iron Man, says Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Downey Jr last played the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when the superhero died. Since then, there have been fan speculation about Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s return to the MCU.

‘Rizz’ named as word of the year by Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person. Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to “rizz up,” or chat someone up, the publisher said.

Indian-origin ex-MP Dave Sharma sworn in as Australia’s senator

Dave Sharma, who became the first Indian-origin lawmaker in Australia’s Parliament in 2019, was sworn in as a Senator on Monday, December 4, after his victory in the New South Wales Liberal Senate race. Sharma, who represented the Sydney seat of Wentworth until his defeat at the 2022 election, beat former New South Wales (NSW) minister Andrew Constance, a frontrunner backed by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.