Top news of the day: BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest again from Varanasi; FIR states Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe floor manager saw suspect abandon bag, and more

March 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP releases first list of 195 candidates; PM Modi to contest again from Varanasi

The BJP announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight again from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections as it named 34 Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani in the first list of 195 candidates. The list also includes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | Congress manifesto includes legal guarantee for MSP, caste census, filling government vacancies, say sources

The manifesto thematically focusses on the paanchnyay or five pillars of justice that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been highlighting over the past two months.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | FIR states floor manager saw suspect abandon bag

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by HAL police in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on March 1 reveals that a floor manager of the restaurant saw a man abandon a bag in the premises before leaving. The explosion occurred around 12.55 p.m., injuring 10 persons. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence about nabbing the culprit as his movement has been captured by the cameras.

Nyoma landing strip near LAC black-topped, runway extension under way

The runway expansion, which will enable the airfield to handle fighter jets in future, is about 15% complete and likely to be finished in two years.

Now double engine government in Bihar, asserts PM Modi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assured that the JD(U) would continue its alliance with the BJP.

TMC means ‘Tu, Main aur Corruption’: PM Modi sets target for Bengal BJP to win all 42 Lok Sabha seats

PM Modi touched on unrest in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day and alleged that instead of supporting the “distressed mothers and sisters” of the area, the State Government sided with the accused.

India keeping tabs on investigation into Kuchipudi dancer’s killing in the U.S.

Amarnath Ghosh was shot multiple times while he was out on an evening walk.

Ship from China suspected to contain dual-use consignment for Pakistan’s nuclear programme stopped at Mumbai port

“A team of Defence Research and Development Organisation inspected the consignment and certified that it could be used by the neighbouring country for its nuclear programme,” officials said.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai nominated by Imran Khan as Pakistan presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari

Mr. Zardari, 68, is a joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties part of the coalition set to form a government in the Centre. Mr. Achakzai, the chief of Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), won the National Assembly seat from the NA-266 constituency in Balochistan’s Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman.

Ship earlier attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea

The Rubymar had been drifting northward after being attacked on Feb. 18 in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Google-Indian startups row | App delisting cannot be permitted: Minister Vaishnaw

IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the startup ecosystem is key to the Indian economy and their fate cannot be left to any big tech to decide.

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Deshpande, Thakur shine as Mumbai takes opening day honours

Tamil Nadu struck twice with the ball but Mumbai shaved off a significant chunk of first-innings deficit, reaching 45/2 at stumps.

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Avesh Khan’s four-wicket haul help Madhya Pradesh bowls out Vidarbha

Madhya Pradesh reached 47 for one in their first innings at close, and trail by 123 runs.