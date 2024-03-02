India keeping tabs on investigation into Kuchipudi dancer’s killing in the U.S.

March 02, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian mission in Chicago is following up on the forensic investigation into the killing of a well-known Indian Kuchipudi dancer in the United States earlier this week. A statement in this regard came after Amarnath Ghosh, the dancer, was found shot to death in St. Luois.

“Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support,” the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on social media platform X.

The murder was flagged on social media by actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who said Mr. Ghosh had been pursuing a Ph.D. in the U.S., and that he was shot multiple times while he was out for an evening walk.

“Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi,” Ms Bhattacharjee had said in her message posted on X.

Earlier, Mr. Ghosh studied dance at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.

In recent months, there have been a number of violent incidents targeting Indians or persons of Indian origin in the United States, including the death of 27-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student in Seattle, who was hit by a police sports utility vehicle (SUV). India took up the case a policeman was heard making disparaging remarks about her in a video.