Top news of the day: Supreme Court seeks data on Centre’s COVID-19 vaccination drive; Commerce Minister asks industry to prepare for possible third COVID-19 wave, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Court terms the government’s paid COVID-19 vaccination policy for 18-44 age group “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.

The Commerce and Industry Minister also suggested them to help the children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drug Controller General of India waives requirement of conducting bridging clinical trials and testing of every batch of vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli for foreign-made vaccines.

The normal date for arrival for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.

Central Vista | Plea in Supreme Court challenges Delhi High Court’s dismissal of petition

Workers brought in daily from outside when curbs were in place on public movement to halt spread of virus, it says.

Google urges the Delhi High Court to set aside a single judge order which applied the rules on the company while dealing with an issue related to removal of offending content from the Internet.

Tarun Tejpal case verdict | Seems like a manual for rape victims, observes Bombay High Court

A Single-Judge Bench of Justice S.C. Gupte was hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Goa, challenging the judgment passed on May 21 by Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi.

Some of the hit songs of the actor’s movies made their way in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court when a man started singing them during the virtual hearing relating to the Bollywood star’s plea against the 5G wireless network.

India abstained in the voting on the resolution at the Human Rights Council on May 27 that came up in the backdrop of the latest round of conflict between Israel and Gaza strip, the coastal part of the Palestinian territories.

The trilateral dialogue, started by China, would address “new uncertainties” in the wake of “the unilateral withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at a critical stage” of the reconciliation process.

The country’s merchandise trade deficit shrank to an eight-month low, as imports over the month amounted to $38.53 billion, 68.54% over May 2020 and 17.47% lower than May 2019.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram alleged that the GST Council had been reduced to a talking shop and accused tax officers of turning into ‘hounds’.

Nine members of Krishnamurthy’s family battled the disease and her mother and sister passed away within two weeks of each other in Karnataka.